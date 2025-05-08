Sip wine, savor music on a warm Friday evening at the Gamble House

What to Know "Friday Nights at The Gamble House"

4 Westmoreland Place in Pasadena

2nd and 4th Fridays, May-August 2025

5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

$5 non-member entry (free for members); wine tasting and pizza are additional

Picnics are permitted, but no outside alcohol

All ages

Live music and the opportunity to step inside the house — the first floor will be open — are part of the effervescent events

Talk of "Back to the Future" has been in the atmosphere, with clocktower-adjacent celebration at "Universal Fan Fest Nights" happening this spring and the 40th anniversary of the beloved 1985 film on the cinematic horizon.

But there's only one place on the planet, and in any time dimension, where you can go to loll on the lawn of Doc Brown's mansion: Westmoreland Place in Pasadena.

Specifically, 4 Westmoreland Place, which is where the gorgeous Gamble House has grandly stood for well over a century.

It did serve at the home of Doc Brown in the hit sci-fi film, as BTTF buffs know, but the grounds of the Gamble House have become an easygoing real-world spot to wind down the week during the warmer months.

The landmark Craftsman home, which was built for the David B. Gamble family by the iconic firm of Greene and Greene from 1908 to 1909, has become a popular place to tour over the decades, but fans also love the picturesque spot for its rolling lawns and bucolic pleasures.

If you've wanted to bask in those bucolic joys, then "Friday Nights at The Gamble House" is for you.

And even sweeter news? You'll have multiple opportunities to stop by and savor the property's sun-dappled pleasures, for "Friday Nights at the Gamble House" will take place every second fourth Friday night from May to August in 2025.

Entry for members of the house is free or $5 for non-members per evening.

West Altadena Wine will be pouring the wine flights — those are separately priced — while Triple Beam Pizza will have the savory pies, which you can purchase on-site.

We used "loll" earlier and we meant it: You're invited to loll on the lawn — do remember a picnic blanket, if you like — while listening to live music.

The jazz and pop stylings of the Sequoyah High School Studio Band will grace the grounds May 9, with more good tunes in the months ahead.

And if you do want to step inside the woodsy abode, the first floor will be open for admiring, with docents on hand to answer questions and point out exquisite details.

No, Doc Brown won't be at home, and the Friday evening events are not themed to "Back to the Future" (though arriving in your puffy red vest, if you wish, is up to you).

But we can dream of the future and all of the Friday fun soon to come at the lovely landmark.

Lucky us: We don't even need a time machine to reach the Pasadena treasure, which exists on our current timeline, as does the chance to Golden-Hour-it-up at the Gamble House.

