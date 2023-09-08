Six Flags Fright Fest celebrates three dastardly decades

What to Know Six Flags Fright Fest presented by Snickers is haunting Six Flags Magic Mountain, on select nights, through Oct. 31

Several haunted houses, including one inspired by "The Conjuring," are part of the 2023 line-up, as well as sliders, DJ tunes, and a new "alien invasion"

$25 and up

Encountering a single lonesome monster, doing his own moan-y thing all by his lonely self, doesn't seem too dire.

You might swiftly move in a new direction to avoid his ghoulish gaze, or simply find another way around the particular area in which he is scarily shambling.

But when several supernatural figures suddenly emerge in a spooky and simultaneous fashion, you really have nowhere to go. You'll need to greet the terrifying crew and press onward, all while getting in touch with your bravery.

Such is the case with Six Flags Magic Mountain, a place that knows a thing or two about monsters. And those monsters are back, for a multi-week run, thanks to Fright Fest, the Valencia theme park's annual scream-ganza.

It's a happening that starts in a big way: At 7 p.m. the monsters are "unleashed" as part of "City Under Siege," the memorable and goosebump-inducing kick-off to the evening's eek-inducing events.

Once the monsters have dispersed — or at least given you a pathway into the theme park — you are invited to call upon the mazes and scare zones that are synonymous with Fright Fest.

"The Conjuring" will have its own maze in 2023, and "Sewer of Souls" invites game guests underground, where "evil oozes."

DJs, sliders (those performers that move at an impressive speed via their knees), and a new "alien invasion" area are all on the docket, as are scare zones (such as the "Devil's Triangle") and rare opportunities to experience classic rides in the dark.

In short? The multiple "Monstertainment" offerings at Fright Fest are plentiful and packed with spine tingles.

A few things to keep in mind before you make for the famous theme park?

Fright Fest is happening on select nights through Oct. 31, so be sure to check the calendar before you go. Also? This is the 30th anniversary for the popular Halloween-inspired event, making this year an especially monstrous milestone.