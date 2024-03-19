Six Flags Magic Mountain's ‘Scream Break' summons fall frights over a few spring nights

What to Know Scream Break 2024 at Six Flags Magic Mountain

March 22 through April 13; Fridays and Saturdays, 9 p.m. to midnight

$40 general; this is a separate ticket from general theme park admission

There are so many chapters still to come before we reach the most spirited stretch of the year, the atmospheric autumn.

Spring is just starting, there are the merry May-June holidays (Mom, Grad, Dad), not to mention the barbecue-laden, super-sunny days of summer.

But there is a Southern California place that is ready to jumpstart the jumps and startles, at least over a few select spring nights.

It's Six Flags Magic Mountain, a destination that's known for all sorts of scary features in the fall, from roaming monsters to eerie attractions.

Did we say "fall" there? We also meant spring, for the Valencia theme park has also become synonymous with a few frightful offerings right around spring break.

Apologies: We meant "Scream Break," which is the heart-pumping, skin-prickling name of this annual April-meets-October treat. But you won't need to wait for April to find a few eerie delights: The theme park gets monstrous in March.

March 22 is the opening night of Scream Break 2024, and while it won't be quite the same as a Halloween-style event, you can count on some spooky sights and sounds. Two mazes are part of the later-in-the-evening fun, and a trio of scare zones, too.

Rides like Full Throttle and Goliath will also be open.

This is only a Friday and Saturday kind of deal, keep in mind, so while the dates are March 22 through April 13, you'll want to look to March 22, 23, 29, and 30 for your eek-out adventure, as well as April 5, 6, 12, and 13.

A general ticket is $40 — this is a separate ticket apart from the usual Six Flags Magic Mountain admission — and the start time? Everything gets howling at 9 p.m., with a wrap-up at the always-a-little-mystical hour of midnight.