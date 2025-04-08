Sixty splashy years: Marina del Rey marks a milestone anniversary with free fun

What to Know Marina del Rey celebrates 60 years

Join a Fisherman's Village celebration April 12-13

Set sail on the Marina WaterBus and enjoy a free 45-minute history tour

The Ritz-Carlton Marina del Rey will throw a "Vintage Cocktail Party" April 10

Other deals around the marina, some priced at $19.65 to honor the year the community was founded, will pop up this month; check with Visit Marina del Rey for details

We often hear the word "glittering" used in the same sentence as "Marina del Rey," and with excellent reason: A day spent in the scenic, ocean-facing community can feel rather glittery, what with the sunlight glinting off the gentle waves and the glittering assortment of hotels, restaurants, and shops that serve visitors and locals alike.

Television found the marina's glittering qualities soon after it was founded — it can seem like every third or fourth '70s or '80s TV series boasted a thrilling showdown in the marina — and so did those Southern Californians seeking a life among the boats in a place is just a short drive from LAX.

In short, Marina del Rey is distinctively and divinely itself, no ifs, ands, or boats about it.

And the opportunity to honor it in a big, splashy way feels as glittery as the community itself.

If you're a longtime marina maven, make for Fisherman's Village April 12 and 13 for a festival that pays homage to Marina del Rey's 60th anniversary.

"Formal dedication of Marina del Rey was held April, 1965" shares the official Marina del Rey site; information about the completion of the breakwater earlier in the year, and the community's earliest beginnings before becoming the massive manmade harbor it is today, can be seen here.

"Party like its 1965" is the celebration's vibrant call to action, and there will be several ways to do so in the coming days.

Look for free history tours focusing on the development of the harbor during the two-day festival, as well as a "Vintage Cocktail Party" at the Ritz-Carlton, Marina del Rey on the evening of April 10.

If you're swinging by the main festival, the diversions will glitter in true Marina del Rey style: A DJ playing the hits of the mid-'60s, photo booths, cupcakes for the first 150 guests, and other lovely touches will up the celebratory vibes.

Go deeper into the tale of this iconic area on a free Marina WaterBus tour over the second weekend of April or stop by your favorite local business to see what $60 offers — or $19.65 deals in homage to 1965 — are in the marina-loving works.