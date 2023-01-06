Skate Into 2023 (via Wheels, Ice, or by Rocking Socks)

What to Know Moonlight Rollerway has all-ages skate sessions on Jan. 6, 7, and 8 (with several more dates to come)

A number of seasonal outdoor rinks are still open, including the Pershing Square Holiday Ice Rink

Tots can skate in their socks at Kidspace Children's Museum in Pasadena through Jan. 8

There's plenty of folksy wisdom out there, and it seems that about 78% of it pertains to how exactly we enter a new year.

The particular foods we eat, the thoughts we think, and the songs that we sing? They all are said to whimsically influence how we'll sail through the days to come.

But if you truly want to glide through 2023, you might put on some skates — or socks — and find your way to a Southern California rink for a few celebratory spins.

For saying "wheeee" as you whoosh into 2023 feels like an auspicious act, something that could very well set the upbeat tone for the year's remaining 51 weeks.

Moonlight Rollerway in Glendale has been figure-eight-ing through the holiday season, and it keeps on truckin', with nighttime skate sessions open to skaters of all ages.

Well, that's happening each evening over the first weekend of January, but if you hope to boogie by the popular, often-seen-on-screen spot at a later date, make sure they're open (the rollerway does occasionally shutter for private events).

Feeling like mixing a little sunshine — or moonlight — and ice? A number of chilly pop-up rinks are still open for a few more days, including Pershing Square Holiday Ice Skating Rink, which closes on Jan. 8.

And if your tot would love the fanciful chance to go sock-skating, Winter Frolic at Kidspace Children's Museum is raising spirits at its storybook-themed sock rink through Jan. 8.