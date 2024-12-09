Enjoy klezmer music and the Dreidel Lounge at The Skirball's Hanukkah Fest

What to Know Hanukkah Festival

Skirball Cultural Center

Sunday, Dec. 15

Noon to 5 p.m.

$20 general; other ticketing tiers are available

Hanukkah begins Dec. 25 in 2024 and concludes just a few days into January.

Finding memorable revelries, fantastic festivities, and delicious dinners out will be the get-together goal of many people during the last few days of 2024.

But something to keep in mind? Several public celebrations will begin early in 2024, with dates taking place around the third week of December.

Including of Southern California's sweetest and most spirited celebrations, a party that is song-filled, story-packed, and brimming with adorable activities.

It's the Hanukkah Festival, an annual tradition that ebulliently unfurls at the Skirball Cultural Center around the time that the Festival of Lights commences.

In past years, the Hanukkah Festival has been scheduled for the Sunday before the official holiday arrives, but in 2024 it will be two Sundays before Hanukkah's start.

So you'll want to look to Dec. 15 for the festive fun time, which always includes music, stories, and meaningful traditions.

Oh yes, and latkes for sale, and jelly doughnuts, too. Yummy and yummy.

Beloved band Mostly Kosher will be on the big stage, for those who like to dance to incredible klezmer music, while The Dreidel Lounge will draw those guests eager to try their hand at a celebratory spin or two.

Puppet shows, storytelling sessions, and the opportunity to make a Hanukkah lamp — you can wear your lovely creation, so stylish — are on the line-up, too.

The short film "Blewish" will also screen, so make time for a cinematic experience while at the daytime festival.

Tickets are available for purchase now — general entry is $20 per person, but there are other ticketing tiers to explore — and the popular event can fill up.

Spin by this helpful site, dreidel-style, to secure your admission to this uplifting expression of the light-filled observance.

Oh, and there shall be a "unique candle lighting" at sundown, so be sure to stay for the conclusion of this heartfelt Hanukkah happening, a gem on the Skirball schedule.