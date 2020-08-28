The Skirball Hosts a Free and Vibrant Virtual Concert

What to Know Saturday, Aug. 29 at 8 p.m.

Premieres on the Skirball Cultural Center's Youtube; available on-demand through Nov. 29

The Skirball Cultural Center is temporarily closed

Don't look now, or perhaps you should take a fast peek, for summer is in full wane and September is as close as a few days away.

It's right about now when live music buffs begin reflecting upon some of the alfresco events they took in over the past few months, the pop-up concerts that put fingers to strings, voices to mics, and the audiences spirits to the sunny sky.

Those haven't been happening, of course, due to the pandemic response, but one of the Southern California spots synonymous with shimmering summer tunes is sending the season off with some of the music magic that fans have come to love.

And the price? It's free. And the time to get to the show? As long as it takes you to find your nearest screen.

For Skirball Stages, a free presentation from the Skirball Cultural Center, is ready to dole out the vivacious vibes on Saturday evening, Aug. 29 at 8 o'clock.

On the bill? Gavin Turek, who will be singing from the cultural institution's Taper Courtyard (without spectators, do note).

"Ethereal and crooning, Turek will give an intimate performance that harkens back to the very best of ’80s and ’90s R&B," shared the Skirball. "During the set, Turek will play old favorites and new tracks off her highly anticipated debut LP."

And delivering beautiful songs straight from Seoul? It's Ak Dan Gwang Chil, a multi-instrumentalist group that " ...breathes new life into the sacred, shamanic, and secular gut (ritual music) and minyo (folk song) traditions of the Hwanghae-do region—now a part of North Korea."

Both performances will capture the effervescence of the Skirball Cultural Center's Sunset Concert series, a summertime staple that's been delighting open-air audiences for nearly a quarter century.

The Skirball is also offering take-out Skirball Suppers for that night, to complete the culinary side of the experience. But even if you don't go with that option, there are recipes on the site to peruse and make on your own.

Can't catch the show on its debut night? It'll be available, on demand, at the Skirball's Youtube channel for three months (so be sure to see it before Nov. 29).