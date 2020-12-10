Skirball's Famous Hanukkah Festivity Finds the Virtual Fun

What to Know Sunday, Dec. 13 at 3 p.m. PST

Free; please RSVP by noon on Dec. 11

Music, puppets, stories, and Show & Tell

Strolling by some of the most beautiful menorahs anywhere, enjoying a piece of chocolate gelt, then taking in some live klezmer music or watching a dreidel spin?

The Skirball Cultural Center's annual Hanukkah Celebration is one of Southern California's most exuberant, flavorful, and tune-strong expressions of the Festival of Lights.

And while in-person events aren't happening this season, the light-filled festival will shimmer on thanks to an upcoming virtual party, one that looks to summon all of the good feelings the traditional celebration is known for.

Look for this virtual feast of songs, stories, and togetherness to take place, on our screens, at 3 o'clock on Sunday, Dec. 13.

The beloved sounds of the ultra-cool klezmer will be back, thanks to a performance by Mostly Kosher, and Israeli singer Gili Yalo will deliver the "psychedelic funk" vibes.

As always, the festival will include several treats for kids, including a puppet-packed story, one that will tell the timeless tale of Hanukkah.

It's all free to join, but you'll want to RSVP by noon on Dec. 11.

And get excited: There's a Show & Tell aspect to this at-home happiness. While the spots have been filled, you'll be able to admire the Hanukkah lamps owned by Southern Californians.

Sharing and community connection will be a major element of this portion of the program.

Put on some klezmer right now and dance your way to the main page for the celebration, one that offers more details on RSVPing, the music, the stories, and what we can expect from this offbeat and sweet Hanukkah gathering from home.