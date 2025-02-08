This Christmassy destination is an activity-filled ‘Winter Wonderland'

What to Know Winter Wonderland

SkyPark at Santa's Village (near Lake Arrowhead)

Fridays-Sundays through April 13; check ahead for snowy weather or closures

Advance tickets are strongly encouraged

Christmas-themed fun will return near the end of the year; other offerings will pop up on the schedule during the spring, summer, and fall

Wintry storms have been sweeping through Southern California in recent days, prompting some people to consider cocoa-oriented outings, alfresco ice skating, and trips to the mountains before the wildflowers and warm spring days arrive.

There is a place where winter has a yearlong home, thanks to the adorable architecture and Christmassy details: SkyPark at Santa's Village.

And while the yuletide fun did officially wrap up at the midcentury charmer a few weeks back, you can still find cute characters boasting woodsy whimsy at the Lake Arrowhead-close destination.

For SkyPark at Santa's Village is now a "Winter Wonderland," a sweater-up series of activities, diversions, character meet-and-greets, and opportunities to enjoy outdoor pursuits in a crisp mountain setting.

The "Winter Wonderland" offerings will stay frosty 'n fun through April 13, every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. But take note: The attraction can close if weather gets especially inclement, so check ahead before saddling up your reindeer and making for the high-elevation gem.

Some of the wintry to-dos on the schedule include a scavenger hunt — it's Princess Snowfall's Snow Quest, to be sweetly specific — and ice skating.

Pedal cars, character sightings, puppet shows, and the NorthWoods Express Train Ride are some of the other plucky pastimes offered at the forest-y favorite.

Something to keep in mind? While SkyPark at Santa's Village can often receive a few inches of snow, enjoying the attraction while it wears a robe of glistening flakes isn't guaranteed.

But if you're putting together a quaint date, perhaps for Valentine's Day (which is a Friday in 2025) or an outing for your Christmas-loving kids, a trip to a charming trip to a chilly clime might be just the plan.

The groundhog may have seen his shadow earlier in February, but winter won't last forever, nor will this "Winter Wonderland" near Lake Arrowhead.