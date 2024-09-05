Slash's original Halloween Horror Nights soundtracks get their own atmospheric album

What to Know "SLASH Music of Universal Studios Hollywood — Halloween Horror Nights" from Snakepit Records LLC/Deko Entertainment

The vinyl album, a limited edition, features 11 songs penned by the musician

Slash has written thrilling scores for several Universal Monster-themed haunted houses

The album is available for purchase at Universal Studios Hollywood (but is expected to sell out quickly); 100 copies will be available online through Deko Entertainment

Halloween Horror Nights haunts Universal Studios Hollywood from Sept. 5 through Nov. 3, 2024 (select nights)

Stepping into a haunted house inspired by the Universal Monsters, the sort of dastardly, well-designed experience that haunts Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood each fall?

Before you encounter the first fearsome character or savor that initial startle, you'll be immersed in a heart-thrilling score, one that's been created by legendary musician Slash.

The acclaimed artist has written several soundtracks for the frightfully famous event's Universal Monster-helmed haunted houses, including "Universal Monsters Rising" in 2018 and 2022's "Universal Monsters: Legends Collide."

Now several chilling selections are appearing on the brand-new vinyl album "SLASH Music of Universal Studios Hollywood — Halloween Horror Nights," which will be for sale during the scare-packed happening.

One hundred copies will also be available online at Deko Entertainment.

"As a longtime fan of horror movies and of 'Halloween Horror Nights,' I jumped at the chance to once again collaborate with Universal Studios Hollywood to produce a soundtrack for the Universal Monsters haunted house," says Slash.

"Similar to the way music affects a film, I composed this score for the legions of infamous characters in these haunted houses to elicit a sense of emotional terror."

Those emotions will be on the frightful flow at the newest haunted house to be graced by a Slash soundtrack: "Universal Monsters: Eternal Bloodlines," which makes its official debut at Halloween Horror nights Sept. 5, 2024.

The story follows the fearless Saskia Van Helsing as she squares off against Dracula's daughter with an otherworldly assist from the Bride of Frankenstein.

Timeless tools of the Van Helsing trade — think garlic and wooden stakes — are ever-present during the twisty-turny adventure, which features appearances by other goosebump-inducing figures from the Universal canon.

Hear the newest work from Slash inside "Universal Monsters: Eternal Bloodlines," then revisit some of the musician's Halloween Horror Nights classics on the limited-edition album, which, for sure, is only on vinyl.

Good to know? Some "300 alternate color copies that are hand signed by Slash will be placed in stores at Universal Studios Hollywood until they're sold out" is the word from the event.

