Slime Science Goes Online at the Natural History Museum

There are a lot of super-engaging, ultra-cool diversions in this world, from video games to board games to artistic pursuits.

But let's be perfectly honest: few of them truly gloop or glop when you pick them up or put them down.

And while we're in the "few of them" category, few of the aforementioned things can change shape in a matter of seconds, going from a gloopy pile to a gloopy pancake comprised of glitter, hue, and viscous texture.

But slime for sure does.

Which means that slime, in short, stands, or rather oozes, within its own category.

The uniqueness of the superstar substance makes it both a compelling plaything and creative craft for kids and grown-ups alike, and its powerful presence in online videos and on social media means its viscid vibe will resonate for a long slime, er, time to come.

If you've got a child who is a slime scholar, and you're seeking more lively and learn-ready ways to pass the time at home, the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County is here to give you the gooey goods.

As in the "Science of Slime," an online, multi-faceted exhibition that's all about the nature-amazing dimensions of the gelatinous substances.

Nickelodeon, a media powerhouse that knows slime (it is, after all, a bright-green symbol of the channel), has partnered with the Exposition Park museum on this goopy gift to Southern California families.

And, of course, anyone anywhere who wants to loose a few minutes exploring this page.

Or do we mean "ooze" a few minutes? Yeah, that's what we meant.

"Discover how different species use slime to survive, from squid ink to snail trails to bubble-blowing insects. You will never see nature’s sliminess the same way again!" promises the NHMLAC team.

You'll embark on a "slime-inspired journey" into the museum's collections via one video o' viscosity, and you'll see a few peculiarly fun presentations covering algae, worms, and other seriously slimy critters.

And if you want to try your hands at making a slime net, there's a step-by-step tutorial with plenty of easy-to-follow photos.

For sure, you'll want to line-up your slime-making needs in advance, if you plan to put on your slime inventor coat.

Kids, parents, and all slime-obsessed citizens of Southern California: Slimy superstars abound in the natural world, and spending an hour or two getting to know what makes them tick is as satisfying as splatting a handful of newly made slime on table.

What makes them tick and thick, in many cases, and awesomely oozy.

It's time for the "Science of Slime" at the Natural History Museum's site, so get ready to get your squish on.