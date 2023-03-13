Sloth Fans, Here's an Aww-pportunity to Name Wildlife Learning Center's Cute Baby

What to Know Wildlife Learning Center in Sylmar

A baby two-toed sloth, born in the spring of 2022, still needs a name

Donate $10 and vote on one of three names; donate $100 and you'll be entered in a meet-the-baby raffle; voting concludes on March 31, 2023

No accurate sloth-a-meter has yet been invented, the sort of device that counts the intensity of happy emotion a human may experience upon encountering the amazing animals.

So how to measure how we feel when a baby sloth, a tyke in need of a name, enters our sloth-obsessed worlds?

Let's just say that our joy cannot be easily summed up at the sight of Wildlife Learning Center's adorable bambino, a two-toed slothling that was born in the spring of 2022.

That means this little one's first birthday is coming up pretty soon, and to celebrate? The Sylmar-based hub of animal education wants to gift the cutie with a name.

A contest is now open to select that the baby's moniker, with three handsome choices on the ballot: Oso, Hudson, and Dash.

How to weigh in? A $10 donation snags you a vote, while donating $100 means you'll be entered in a raffle that involves, squeal, a chance to meet the beautiful babe.

Your name will also appear on a plaque at the center, nice.

The money raised will help create a new sloth habitat at the center, which surely deserves another heartfelt squeal.

"Since sloths are typically solitary animals, and males tend to isolate themselves, we are looking to build a new home so our dad and son have their own space to hang around," says the center on its site.

"We are setting a goal of raising $15,000 for this new habitat."

As any sloth follower knows, a rainforest-type environment is essential for a successful sloth habitat, meaning "warm, humid air" in a "temperature-controlled" setting will play a central role in creating a comfy home, one that the center's sloths can thrive within.

For more information on the youngster, his father, the Wildlife Learning Center's mission, or how to weigh in on a name — and the heartstrings-tugging reasons the three names were chosen as contenders — visit this page now.