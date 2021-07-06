Smithsonian Magazine's Free Museum Day Will Return

What to Know The 17th annual Museum Day is on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021

Over 1,000 museums in all 50 states will participate; one free and downloadable ticket per email address is allowed

Tickets, sponsored by The Quaker Oats Company, will be downloadable

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Visiting a vital and uplifting piece of art, the sort of treasure that can fill your mind, and maybe even your dreams, and leave you with plenty to ponder on the drive home?

And, perhaps, for the rest of the week, the year, or your life?

Art lovers, seekers of knowledge, and those who appreciate a thoughtfully designed repository of historical or cultural or science-focused items know what it is like to encounter such a ponder-ready, life-bettering artifact or artwork.

But if it has been some time since you've made such connections, and you're ready to saunter back into structures that enhance both the intellect and the spirit, Smithsonian magazine has a treat for you: The publication's incredibly popular Museum Day will return in 2021.

In fact, it is back this summer, near the very end of the season, on the final Saturday before fall begins. That's Saturday, Sept. 18, and over 1,000 museums and institutions around the country will participate.

The Quaker Oats Company is the sponsor, and the tickets? They're totally free, and you can download them, for quick and easy entry at the place you select.

The 2021 theme of the event is "Experience America," a celebration that is a "... return to, and resurgence of, our country's diverse cultural experiences."

"As we begin to feel a sense of normalcy in our day-to-day lives, we are honored to welcome the public back to Smithsonian museums in Washington, D.C. and New York and museums around the country this Museum Day," said Amy Wilkins, Chief Revenue Officer at Smithsonian Media.

"In a year that has challenged us in unprecedented ways it is our hope that this year's event serves as a reminder of the people, places and cultural experiences that have the power to unite us all."

Tickets will be available for download starting on Aug. 18, 2021.

Only one ticket is allowed per an email address, do note, and you'll want to choose the museum you'd like to visit from the provided list.

Adding to the idea-growing, rise-higher vibe of the event?

The Quaker Oats Company is helming a back-to-school giveaway this summer. Hundreds of Smithsonian Science kits will be given away, and a grand prize includes a virtual museum tour and Q&A with a museum educator.

For more details, visit the Back to School with Quaker site now.