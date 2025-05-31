Smorgasburg LA will celebrate the new Hollywood Bowl season with flavorful flair

What to Know "Hollywood Bowl Day" at Smorgasburg LA

June 1

ROW DTLA

777 S. Alameda Street

Free entry (no dogs permitted); free parking for the first two hours

Hollywood Bowl-inspired dishes will be in the spotlight

Opening night at the Hollywood Bowl is still a week or so out — that would be June 7, with Hugh Jackman at centerstage — but local events and businesses are already finding whimsical ways to pay tribute to the iconic cultural venue.

Smorgasburg LA, the (nearly) weekly outdoor food market, is launching its "Summer of Smorg" with a special "Hollywood Bowl Day" June 1.

First things first: This is not happening at the Hollywood amphitheater but rather Smorgasburg LA's homebase at ROW DTLA on Alameda Street.

The market will welcome creatively minded vendors serving up a host of dishes, meals, and treats with clever and pun-tastic handles, all to show the Bowl some big affection.

Mama Musabi will be the place for the Hollywood Bowl Picnic Bento — two onigiri are part of the yum, along with Japanese potato salad, pickles, and a matcha tiramisu — while Royal Box will have a Bibimbap Bowl.

The savory bowl features "... an assortment of banchan, Royal Box bulgogi, red pepper sauce, and a runny egg."

Several artists from the summer 2025 line-up will also have dishes named in their honor. And what an honor, to be Smorg'd in such style.

Entry, as always, is free to the market, and KCRW DJs will be there to add vivacious sounds and Sunday-sweet flows.

Can't wait to be at the Hollywood Bowl this summer? You can jumpstart the Bowl love now: Just head about 10 miles southeast, give or take, to the Alameda Street snack-around scene on the first day of June.