Smorgasburg LA Is Back, Gourmet Grazers

What to Know Sunday, Jan. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ROW DTLA

Free entry

So you ate, and ate, and gobbled greatly, and then ate some more over the season's eatings stretch that just came to a cuisine-packed close.

Maybe you devoured your aunt's famous peppermint buttons of Christmas or enjoyed more latkes than the latke plate could possibly hold at your cousin's Hanukkah celebration.

You've been well-primed, in short, to snack more adventurously, nosh more grandly, and try tidbits that you wouldn't normally go for during other times of the year.

It's an ideal moment for Smorgasburg LA to make its palate-tempting return to ROW DTLA, just when we've all broken out of our former flavor ways, and shown a penchant for trying bigger and better things to eat.

The popular booth-backed, dessert-rich, savory-spicy shindig will be turning on the grills and lining up the plates on Sunday, Jan. 12.

And here's something nice that we all like as the holidays go bye-bye: It's free to enter, so you'll just need to show with snack-buying bucks.

But don't show with your pup. Dogs need to stay back home on the couch while you sail through the various cuisines at the public, open-air market.

A market that has included a host of local favorites in the past, such as The Tamale Shoppe, Viva Los Cupcakes, and Shrimp Daddy.

Welcome back, Smorgasburg LA. It's wintertime, but you're a ray of scrumptious sunshine in these chilly but chow-down-able January days.