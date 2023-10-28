Smorgasburg LA's first-ever ‘Spookysburg LA' is all about costumes and creative cuisine

What to Know Spookysburg LA at Smorgasburg LA

Sunday, Oct. 29; free entry (no dogs allowed)

Guests at the outdoor food market are invited to wear costumes; a "Prize BOOnanza" is promised for contest winners; the contests begin at 2 p.m.

Somewhere between the Saturday night that falls before Halloween, when you wear your costume in public for the first time, and Halloween evening, when you give your outlandish outfit a second wear, there is the Long Sad Stretch of No Costume-Wearing Opportunities.

But if you glance around, you actually can find a few festive places wear ghoulish or gleeful get-ups are not only welcome but encouraged.

One of those spots, Smorgasburg LA, is changing it up on Oct. 29, in fact, with the first-ever Spookysburg LA.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Nope, the outdoor food market, which is located at ROW DTLA, isn't hanging the freaky decorations and creepy crepe paper — it is located in a vast open-air space, after all — but there will be an opportunity to rock your costume, all to summon smiles and, just maybe, win prizes.

The Prize BOOnanza includes an overnight stay at the AutoCamp in Joshua Tree, two tickets to the LA Phil's "E.T. the Extraterrestrial" concert at Walt Disney Concert Hall, and other really good goodies.

The costume contests are at 2 o'clock and you'll want to make your way to the beer garden (it is family-friendly, just FYI).

Other Halloween haps will be bubbling around the snack-packed space, like arts and crafts, face painting, and other delights.

And, of course, there is all of that fantastic food for sale, and beverages, too, so think of this as a grown-up costume trick-or-treat kind of scene, only in the daytime, two days before Halloween, and, yep, you'll need to pay for those eats and drinks.

Just when you thought you'd only rock your costume twice — at some Saturday night party and again on Halloween — along comes Spookysburg LA to add eerie cheer to your sunny Sunday.