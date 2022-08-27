Smorgasburg LA's ‘BBQ Day' Celebrates Its Savory 6th Anniversary

What to Know Smorgasburg LA at ROW DTLA

Sunday, Aug. 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Free admission

July-into-August is full-on Sizzle Season, when the high temperature can get seriously sizzle-y, various outdoor surfaces are too warm to touch, and heat waves often rise from all sorts of everyday objects, adding to the overall feeling that Wow It's Pretty Darn Hot Out.

But the sweetest summer sizzle, at least for many meat mavens, is the one that begins at the backyard grill, or the barbecue booth at the farmer's market, or a favorite food truck, the one with the sauce-strong menu.

For we're now ensconced in the calendar's most barbecue-centric stretch, with the grill-fun festivities of Labor Day Weekend possibly serving as the ultimate carnivore crescendo.

The team at Smorgasburg LA is already ahead of that holiday weekend outlook, thanks to what's set to sizzle at the Row DTLA event on Sunday, Aug. 28.

It's the 6th Annual BBQ Day, and the outdoor food market, which is one of the largest in the nation on any Sunday it is open, will welcome several barbecue-perfecting pros to the snacky scene.

Maple Block Meat Co. will be showing with a bevy of Super Brisket Tacos, and Pork Coppa Ribs, too, while Domestic BBQ will have the chicken, pulled pork, and several other tempting choices.

Horn Barbecue, Smoke Queen Barbecue, and several other fire-up-the-grill favorites are on the invitation list, making this meat-and-more scene something that's truly celebration-worthy.

Entry is free to the under-the-sun spectacular, which also features desserts, vegetarian fare, and a beer garden, but do show up with payment for food and beverages.

Important: Dogs should stay home for BBQ Day and all Smorgasburg LA events, please and thanks. More details? Find them at the market's online HQ.