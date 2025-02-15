Hearts ‘n hankerings: Smorgasburg LA snackily celebrates Valentine's Weekend

What to Know Smorgasburg LA at ROW DTLA

Most Sundays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Free entry; parking is free for two hours

Valentine's foods will be the theme at the Feb. 16 market

Dogs are not allowed

Valentine's Day festively festooning a Friday means, without quibble or controversy, that the spirit of Valentine's will take place, in varying measures, throughout the entire weekend.

True, the ferventness of Feb. 14 may not be fully present, but you're sure to find a couple of quirky offerings even after the holiday officially concludes, the events and meals that speak to love but not too seriously.

Smorgasburg LA, the outdoor food market at ROW DTLA, takes its food, sips, and community seriously, but otherwise things around the every-Sunday scene are pretty mirthful, all told.

Wait: Make that most-every-Sunday scene. Smorgasburg LA pops up most Sundays, we should say, but does take a few weeks off each year.

But the free-to-enter event will absolutely be open, and feeling the amour, Feb. 16. That's when the vendors, or many of them, will go full Valentine's in both attitude and appetizing offerings.

Some of the selections to peruse and possibly purchase include the Heart Taco Box at Evil Cooks, the Heart-Shaped Pupusas at Menchita's Grill, and Cena Vegan's Strawberry Horchata.

The pupusas, by the by, are limited; arriving early is always a swell idea.

On the non-food front, there are plenty of dear-hearted diversions afoot. Joey Mason Art will be the stop for engagement portraits, while the merchandise for sale around the shopping area will include post-Valentine's gifts, from candles to cactuses.

Or do we mean super-pre-Valentine's gifts? After all, Feb. 16 is only 363 days to Valentine's 2026.

If you and your honey celebrate the spirit of the loving holiday throughout the calendar, there's no reason not to get a joyful jump on next year's Valentine's fun nearly a full year in advance.