Snack around Santa Monica Pier at a major new food festival, debuting in March

What to Know The Los Angeles Wine & Food Festival, a new food festival, debuts at Santa Monica Pier March 1-3, 2024

Tickets will be available in January

The chef-filled festivity is popping up during the art-strong Frieze Week

The foods of the Santa Monica Pier may involve A) something on a stick and/or B) something doused in powdered sugar and/or C) something sweet, fried, and decadent.

But the splendiferous setting — and splendiferous, it truly is, thanks to its ocean-big vistas, sunset-soft hues, and old-school playland vibes — makes it the ideal place for a palate-pleasing party, one that involves different dining experiences.

Such an experience will make its late-winter debut during Frieze Week Los Angeles, the art-centered celebration that pops up across the city.

And the happening's delectable dining event? It's called the Los Angeles Wine & Food Festival, a taste-around to-do that will spring up at the Santa Monica landmark on March 1, 2, and 3, the concluding days of Frieze Week.

"Attendees will enjoy unlimited tastings from more than 30 chefs per day, including exclusive dishes from the more than 15 headlining talent, unlimited beverage samples from over fifty beer, wine, and spirits brands, art collaborations, DJ sets, and more," the event's organizers revealed.

Chefs set to attend include Natalia Vallejo, Ben Ford, Duff Goldman, and a galaxy of toque-rocking luminaries.

The Artist Plate Project, an effort that raises money to "directly benefit the organization, and provide food, crisis services, housing, and other critical aid to thousands of people experiencing homelessness and instability," is another highlight.

The on-display plates will be available for purchase.

Tickets for the festival will go on sale in January; look for delicious details to be unveiled in the coming weeks, too.