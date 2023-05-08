Snack Around the City of Trees During ‘Taste of South Pasadena'

What to Know Taste of South Pasadena, presented by the Rotary Club of South Pasadena

Tuesday, May 9; wine tasting begins at 5 p.m., tasting begins at 6 p.m.

$40 adult food tasting ticket; $30 VIP wine tasting ticket; $65 food and wine combo ticket; $20 youth food tasting ticket

Dine LA Restaurant Week might be considered a gourmet gateway to the suppable summer season, that happy time when loads of other appetizing events, happenings that aren't part of the Restaurant Week but are still restaurant-focused, blossom around our region.

And one of the cuisine-tastic classics of this genre is the "Taste of" to-do, that one-night-only affair that spotlights the delicious gifts of a particular neighborhood, district, or town.

It's an ideal way to get to know both the great grub that's associated with a place as well as the talented chefs of an area, not to mention a few neighbors or locals in the process (the quick chat enjoyed while lingering at a tasting table is a time-honored pastime).

Taste of South Pasadena is getting a joyful jump on Southern California's excellent "Taste of" season with a Tuesday, May 9 celebration, a quintessential foodie festivity that will take place along the city's picturesque Mission Street.

Well over two dozen stops will festoon the festive stroll, with more than 30 local spots setting up street—adjacent pop-ups.

Gus's Barbeque, that savory South Pas stalwart, will be there, as will Heirloom Bakery, Mike & Anne's, and Lost Parrot Cafe. While several participants are located on Mission throughout the calendar, others, such as the Huntington Drive-based Lost Parrot, are headed to the main thoroughfare for the event.

A wine happening, located at Canoe House on Fair Oaks Avenue, will begin an hour before the food-centered supping begins; the libation-lovely gathering is a separate ticket and open to guests who are 21 and older (you can also choose a food-wine combo ticket if you'd like to do both).

Mission Wines, another South Pasadena gem, will be pouring, while Southern California vino pros such San Antonio Winery will also appear.

Does your pet want to join you for the sunny-ish (phew) saunter? They are welcome. And if you'd like to hop along the route, that's a-ok, too: A shuttle will be available.