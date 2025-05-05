This flavorful South Pasadena food event will help support fire relief

What to Know 11th Annual "Taste of South Pasadena"

May 13

5 to 8 p.m.

$45 food tasting ticket (adult); other ticketing options, including a 21+ food and wine combo ticket, are available

The net proceeds will be donated to organizations helping in the aftermath of the Eaton Fire

Live music, strolling magic, and busker performances will add to the event's uplifting atmosphere

If you've toodled along the A Line and disembarked at South Pasadena Station, you've likely encountered "Astride-Aside," the sizable sculpture that depicts a man on the move.

Artist Michael Stutz's eye-catching artwork speaks to the walkable nature of the small town, a scenic spot that bustles with businesses, eateries, and plenty of diversions for pedestrians.

Including a dining diversion that returns each spring to connect with the community, shine a light on local restaurants and shops, and give walk-arounders plenty to nosh upon as they soak up Mission Street and the other picturesque stretches of South Pas.

It's "Taste of South Pasadena," an annual fundraiser presented by the Rotary Club, and it returns to tempt tummies, 91030-style, May 13.

Over 20 participants of the foodly and wine-forward variety will participate in the main event, while a vino-themed kick-off in the Canoe House parking lot will include over 15 different libations (you'll need to be 21+ and hold a special ticket to join this sip-forward festivity, which also includes beer and spirits).

Gus's BBQ, that neon'd nexus of saucy savories, will participate, as will Cool Girl Pizza; the pop-ups will dot Fair Oaks Avenue, Mission Street, and quaint corners along the way.

The beneficiary of the 2025 happening? Those organizations that are helping relief efforts following the Eaton Fire.

It's no surprise that pups are welcome to perambulate with you; this is South Pasadena, a home-sweet-home-y hub of hounds, humans, and leafy places to frolic.

Don't want to hoof it, or keep the hoofing on the lighter side? So nice: There's a complimentary shuttle to whisk you around the tidily ordered town.

This is an all-ages to-do and there's a ticket for youngsters, if your tots want to stroll 'n snack at your side.