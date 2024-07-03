Santa Monica Pier

Snacks by the surf: ‘Snackville' appetizingly opens at Pacific Park

Five new food spots are now sizzling/serving at the Santa Monica Pier amusement destination.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Pacific Park/stellalevi

All sorts of cities have risen near the shores of our planet over the centuries, becoming the ports and harbors that seafaring folk relied upon.

Rarely, though, does a "ville"-type destination rise in an already established spot. And yet, there is a new village — a "Snackville," if you will — now serving Pacific Park visitors.

The amusement destination, which can be found at the westerly end of Santa Monica Pier, has long been known for nummy and decadent eats, but Snackville, which debuted in early June, boasts five new culinary concepts, plus a frozen goodie that will particularly pique the curiosity of Arizonans living in or visiting Southern California.

The new snacks of Snackville include Smashie's Burgers — yep, smashburgers are a theme — plus the potato poetry of Mr. Nice Fry. Churrita Churro, Scoops Creamery, and Cosmic Funnel Cake make for a tempting trio, especially if you're in a dessert-seeking sort of mood.

As for the frozen Arizona favorite we flavorfully foreshadowed? eegee's has arrived, repeat, eegee's is in Santa Monica. To clarify: The frozen and fruity eegee you sip/spoon from a cup, not the full sandwich-lined menu, has debuted on Santa Monica Pier.

An eegee, for those who aren't familiar with the beloved, Tucson-begun chain and its most well-known menu item, is an icy confection full of fruity oomph; lemon is the classic flavor, though anyone who has called upon an eegee's restaurant in Tucson, Casa Grande, Phoenix, or another Arizona town know that the flavors do run the gamut.

Still, if you'd like to spoon up an eegee on a hot SoCal day — the treat's name is the same as the restaurant's name, only in singular form, which should be stated to avoid confusion — you'll want to head to Mr. Nice Fry.

Snackville was the uplifting and delicious dream of James Kent, an award-winning Michelin star chef who drew numerous industry accolades and the praise of fellow chefs as he embarked on his many successful ventures, which included eateries in New York as well as Southern California. Chef Kent passed away last month, of a heart attack at age 45, just days after Snackville's debut.

Pacific Park shared its condolences in an official statement: "It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart that we acknowledge the sudden passing of our partner and friend, Chef James Kent. He was a valued member of our Pacific Park team and contributed immensely to our culinary vision of the amusement park."

"We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues."

