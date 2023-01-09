Snag a Free Vampiro Taco in Honor of Friday the 13th Week

What to Know Solita Tacos & Margaritas

Long Beach

Enjoy a complimentary Vampiro Taco with grilled chicken through Jan. 15 (be sure to mention offer to get your freebie)

When we turn the page on a fresh calendar, a number of questions might quickly occur to us in speedy succession.

When are the year's full moons? (We've already enjoyed a bright lunar show this year.) Is there an extra day in 2023? (There is not.)

And when should we expect Friday the 13th to show up?

We won't have to wait too long for the answer to that final question: The year's first Friday the 13th — there are two in 2023 — is happening in January.

It's an unlikely month for eerie high jinks, due to the distance from Halloween and our attention on the year's aspirations and hopes, but a few places will be offering fright fans ways to mark the superstition-famous occasion.

One spot, Solita Tacos & Margaritas in Long Beach, will be treating dine-in guests to a complimentary Vampiro Taco with grilled chicken.

The flavorful freebie is available through Jan. 15, extending into the weekend following Friday the 13th.

How to enjoy this gratis delectable, which includes a "cheesy double tortilla," a hearty addition that sounds just right for January's rainy days? Just mention the tempting offer while dining at the Long Beach-based Solita.

Need more Friday the 13th energy in your wintry world? A few other spooky spots, from SugarMynt Gallery in South Pasadena to the Winchester Mystery House in San Jose, are known for acknowledging the haunting holiday, whatever the month.

As for the next and last Friday the 13th of 2023? No surprises or shocks here: It's landing in the middle of October, the calendar's most undisputedly Friday-the-13th-y month.