Sneak a Peek at Disneyland's Halloween Merch

Every "Hercules" fan knows that Hades' hair, or, er, head flame can reveal how piqued he is at any given moment.

For the sizable flicker of head-topping blue fire has a way of deftly revealing the character's interior landscape.

If the flame appears to be cool and glowing gently? Things are probably okay. Probably.

If not? Hades is experiencing some big, big emotions.

We humans sadly don't rock this dramatic feature, but soon we'll be able to sport a head-topping ode to the beloved villain from the 1997 Disney animated feature.

It's the new Hades headband, which is part of the 2020 Disneyland Halloween collection.

A few frightful picks from the merchandise line-up just debuted on the official Disneyland blog, with the flame-topped fascinator among them.

An Ursula-eerie crop top, a Maleficent-dramatic headband, and a colorful host of face coverings, including face coverings featuring Jack Skellington and Sally from "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas," are also part of the ghostly grouping of goodies.

And if you're a Haunted Mansion maven to the core, a Loungefly backpack inspired by cast member style may also tickle your inner Ghost Host.

Some items are already available for purchase at shopDisney.com, while others will be available in the coming weeks.

Speaking of cast member style, the Disney Parks Blog just shared some of the fanciful face coverings its cast members are sporting these days.

"Offered exclusively for cast members in two styles, pleated and contoured, and in multiple sizes, the design team sourced and tested a wide range of fabrics, styles and features with a focus on comfort and function."

"Both styles feature adjustable spandex over the ears, extended nose pinch to the face, contoured shape under eyes, and lightweight, quick-drying material."

"Drawing inspiration from classic Disney characters, films and television shows, the pattern unifies what every dreamer and cast member have in common – joy, magic, and a little pixie dust. They sparkle with pixie dust and Mickey constellations, recalling that the second star to the right shines in the dreamy night and reminds us to keep wishing upon that evening star."

Take a look now at the fashionable face coverings, as well as the Disney Parks Commitment to Health & Safety Measures.