SoCal Bakeries Are Putting Offbeat Twists on Thanksgiving Treats

What to Know Milk Bar's Thanksgiving Croissants are $9 each in-store; buy an 8-pack for $80 online

Magnolia Bakery has a party bowl of Apple Crisp Pudding for $55, and a combo pack (with the bakery's famous classic banana pudding) for $60

Sidecar Doughnuts is making a Sage Apple Pie doughnut, while Sprinkles Cupcakes has a limited-time Cinnamon Roll Cupcake

Thanksgiving prep can involve a number of complex and moving parts, with the gathering of extra chairs, the shining of pie tins, the finding of fancy forks, gravy boat procurement, and the purchasing of placemats all on a host's lengthy list.

It's a lot of a-lot-ness in a short time, in short, and busy people can find themselves revving high and feeling low in the days ahead of the holiday.

This is where the offbeat treat comes in, the goodie that boasts some of the classic components of a holiday dish without actually being that dish.

You can buy these delectables to serve at your big dinner, of course, but wouldn't you rather snack on a Thanksgiving Croissant or Sage Apple Pie Doughnut as you're running around busily preparing for the holiday, as a tasty treat?

Here are a few flavorful and limited-time offerings around town:

Milk Bar's Thanksgiving Croissants just returned on Nov. 15. Picture "(a)n herbed, buttery puff pastry filled with tart cranberry sauce, tender roasted turkey, and saucy gravy," and picture yourself enjoying one, smack in the middle of your pre-Thanksgiving errands.

They're part of the bakery's Holiday Lab, which will have delicious drops over the next five weeks. One croissant? You can find it in-store for $9, or buy eight online for $80.

Magnolia Bakery's Banana Pudding is probably the famous pastry powerhouse's most famous confection, so it makes sense that the pastry-making pros would try their talented hands at a seasonal pudding. And here it is: The Apple Crisp Pudding sounds like the ideal side for a slice of pie.

Spend $55 for a party bowl, or $60 for a combo pack (which means you get a trio of large containers of Apple Crisp Pudding and three containers of Banana Pudding).

Feeling like you'd like some other seasonally themed snacks within hand's reach as you set the table and fill out the place cards?

Turkey & Gravy Potato Balls have returned to Porto's Bake at Home, Sidecar Doughnuts is making a Sage Apple Pie Doughnut, and Sprinkles Cupcakes just put its first-ever Cinnamon Roll Cupcake on the menu.