SoCal Sprites, Labyrinth Masquerade Shall Flit Again

What to Know Aug. 20 and 21, 2021

Millennium Biltmore Hotel in DTLA

$65 individual ticket on Aug. 20; $75 individual ticket on Aug. 21; various packages, including VIP, are also available

Gnome, er, home may truly be where the heart is, an old adage that has proven quite true over the last 15 or so months.

Many a human, and fantastical figure, too, has kept close to their own digs, all to help keep their neighbors and communities safe during the pandemic.

But even if elves have spent time exploring their own shelves over the last year-plus, and fairies have kept their wings mostly folded, a new and mysterious moon is rising in August 2021 over DTLA.

Specifically, moonlight, glitter, and an otherworldly aura will shine upon the Millennium Biltmore Hotel on Friday, Aug. 20 and Saturday, Aug. 21.

For the Labyrinth Masquerade, one of Southern California's most ensorcelled events, will again flutter its whimsical wings and alight for two nights of fantasy-driven reveries, the sort of splendid and showy celebrating that was common a couple of years back.

But this lovely and long-running happening, which was designed specifically for grown-up revelers, is not common at all: People swan about a decked-out space in the most magnificent costumes, with baroque ballgowns, elegant antlers, and creative cosmetics providing one "wow"-eliciting moment after the other.

Tickets are on sale now, and while you can purchase an individual admission, there are packages, too, should you want to a more in-depth experience, like the VIP Royal Pavilions (you'll have a seat on the balcony, giving you a keen eye on the playful passersby below and everything that's fantastically afoot).

Reading up on safety precautions, and what to expect, can be done here, so fly for this page as quickly as a soft moonbeam falls upon a night-blooming flower.

Snapshots of bygone balls?

Those are quite inspirational, if you're thinking of starting on your splendid sartorial look soon. Find photographs here, and be amazed at the effort attendees have lovingly put into their sometimes outlandish, often extraordinary outfits.

"Some of the most amazing fantasy artists, costumers and special effects crews participate in bringing a diverse host of creatures and mythologies alive each year," shares a statement on the site.

"This Masquerade is one of the few classical events open to ANYONE who has dreamed of a surrealistic fantasy fading into a weekend of dance and revelry."

Discover the dance, music, and straight-from-a-fairy-tale details you'll see at the happening, now, by entering this portal into a magical and much-missed world.