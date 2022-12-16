SoCal's Seasonal Treats Abound, From Smorgasburg to Cinema

What to Know Smorgasburg LA's final Holiday Market happens on Dec. 18 at ROW DTLA, along with a pop-up Record Fair; entrance is free

Melrose Rooftop Theatre will screen "The Santa Clause" on Dec. 17 and "Love Actually" on Dec. 18

If your personal Merry Meter hasn't yet hit its peak, and you're still seeking some offbeat, uplifting, and appetizing expressions of the season, the good news is this: There is time.

Though not too much time, it's true. For sure, some of the larger spectaculars around Southern California will keep the ho, ho, ho high through the first week of January 2023, but once Christmas comes, plenty of events begin to go.

Your best bet, should you want to max out your merry-a-tude and fast? Find something sweet, easy, possibly breezy, and oh-so-seasonal to check out over the last full weekend before Christmas.

Smorgasburg LA's free entry is always a delightful draw, especially when we're planning to shop the event's pop-up Holiday Market.

Several food-fun artisans will be selling their yummy wares there, including Bee Green Honey and Bearclaw Kitchen, should you want to find gifts for the dining devotee in your life.

Vendors, too, will have snacky, eat-right-there vittles for sale, as is tradition at the sizable outdoor market, and the popular Record Fair? That will be back at the Dec. 18 event, too, with all sorts of song-strong selections.

This is the last Smorgasburg LA of 2022, keep in mind, and, as always, your sweet pups will need to stay home.

If you're in more of a lounge-and-laugh frame of mind, Melrose Rooftop Theatre is in the full film-forward push, with a number of Christmas classics on the upcoming schedule.

"The Santa Clause" ups the uproarious vibe on Dec. 17 while "Love Actually" adds some school pageant spirit to our lives on Dec. 18.

Movies will continue to play all week long at the high-in-the-sky outdoor cinema, with "Elf" serving as the Christmas Eve centerpiece.

So stock up now on your candy, candy canes, candy corns, and maple syrup and fly your sleigh by the site for the full schedule now.