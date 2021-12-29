SoCal's Sparkly New Year's Eve Goes Virtual, Heads Outdoors

What to Know New Year's Eve is on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021

NYE Long Beach will feature over-the-water fireworks

Grand Park, traditionally one of LA's largest celebrations, will present an online program, including music and more

Remaining fluid in your approach to keeping your resolutions can be a smart plan, especially if you find, early on, that your fresh hopes and new habits need a bit of a rethink, if you hope to stick with them.

Staying flexible about New Year's Eve is also quite wise, especially in a time when party cancelations are proliferating and revelers are keeping their gatherings intimate or taking them outside.

A number of Southern California year-ending celebrations have been canceled in response to the pandemic in the days ahead of New Year's Eve, but some do remain, and many restaurants will be open for those wishing to dine-in, or dine on a patio, with special menus adding to the specialness of the occasion.

So before you go?

That fluid approach, and a sense of flexibility, is what you'll need to have handy as you head out on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. Checking before leaving home, to see if a venue is open, what its safety policies are, and if an event is still happening, is also essential.

Fireworks and New Year's Eve are a dazzling duo around our region, and the pyrotechnic show seen over the ocean near Long Beach is still a go.

Watching the sky show from Shoreline Village is a time-honored tradition, but there are a number of restaurants in the area that will offer a place to watch, as well as delicious vittles.

Those eateries include Fuego at Hotel Maya, Cafe Sevilla, and, oh yes, the Harbor Breeze, which will whisk fireworks fans out onto the harbor (appetizers are part of the onboard scene).

Grand Park has become well-known for its colossal new year's welcome in recent years, an over-the-top extravaganza that has frequently boasted major music acts, showy fireworks, and colorful projections on the side of City Hall.

The DTLA destination had hoped to treat frontline workers and first responders to a concert on Dec. 31, 2021, but that plan has been canceled. The spectacular is heading online, for everyone, with Kinky on the stage, as well as performances by Esty and DUCKWRTH.

But wait: The popular projections will still add a shimmer to City Hall, even as we watch from afar. Further, a traditional countdown will be part of the event, which is viewable on YouTube and Fuse. Find more information here.

On the more intimate side of the celebrating? A number of local businesses will be welcoming guests, including GameHaus Cafe in Glendale.

The gamer-themed go-to will have board game giveaways, appetizer plates, a toast at midnight (bubbly or cider), and other goodies. You'll need to reserve in advance; a ticket is $50.

And the Bamboo Club in Long Beach will boast live music, with the chance to book an outdoor table.

Supporting a favorite restaurant on one of the industry's biggest nights, by ordering takeout, is also one way to welcome 2022 while helping a local business. Check with your neighborhood establishments to see what their New Year's Eve plans might be.

The theme parks will be open, and they all are still wearing their seasonal finery. Disneyland park has nightly fireworks, including on New Year's Eve, but remember you'll need a reservation in addition to a ticket.

And the big holiday light displays? Several places are still in full glimmer, and they'll keep the bulbs bright on New Year's Eve, even if they won't host a countdown or distribute hats or noisemakers.

You can find several alfresco, under-the-stars picks here, but do makes sure they're observing open hours on Dec. 31, and if an advance ticket is required.