The soggiest sail in Santa Monica will take to the high sea… er, swimming pool

What to Know "13th Annual Cardboard Yacht Regatta"

Annenberg Community Beach House

Santa Monica

Saturday, June 14

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

$20 team pre-registration; cheering on the fun poolside is free

Corrugated cardboard and duct tape are the only permitted materials when constructing your boat (decorations are okay)

So you say that the kids are wrapping up the school year and you're looking for a creative keep-busy project that has a defined end date and the promise of glory, applause, and, most importantly, a good time had by all?

Mateys, pause your swabbing and gather 'round: The "Cardboard Yacht Regatta," a plucky, precious, and definitely damp to-do at the Annenberg Community Beach House, will again dip its oars into the pool water in mid-June.

Yes indeed, we did say "pool water," for this is the lighthearted competition that finds scrappy teams attempting to cross the sizable swimming pool in a homemade boat.

Your sea-worthy — ahem, pool-worthy — yacht may include two materials: corrugated cardboard and duct tape.

For sure, decorations are permitted, but you will not find metal boats nor any vessels made from stuff that is known to float well.

"Powered by humans" will be the vibe (and the rule) at the June 14 contest, so leave those motors at home.

Two people should be in each boat, too, so find your trusty crew and get building.

Quirky categories will rule the People's Choice Awards including "Best Use of Theme" and, well, "Mostly Likely to Sink" (an issue when cardboard meets H2O, of course).

Boats will be displayed before the vessels make their valiant attempt to cross the pool, so arrive early to check them out.

Pre-registration is a must — there are several spots open some three weeks out — and it costs $20 per team.

But if you simply want to stop by and spectate? Cheering for these spunky skippers is totally free. And who knows? Perhaps you'll pick up tips and ideas for building your own cardboard yacht for a future regatta.

The whimsical summer event has proven to be a family favorite, so do anticipate this cute competition to sail, and occasionally sink, for years to come.