Sort Crayons and Help Children's Hospitals at a Give-Back Event

What to Know Short Stories Hotel in West Hollywood

Thursday, Sept. 29 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Volunteers 21+ are invited to enjoy a welcome cocktail; please RSVP

It's not too unusual to encounter a bright and waxy drawing implement when you sit down to sup at a restaurant or even enjoy a beverage at a bar.

That is, if the tablecloth is a large sheet of paper and you're invited to put the tip of a crayon to the blank canvas, all to whimsically pass the time before your dinner arrives or delight your date with your artistic proclivities.

But on rare and moving occasions, crayons can show up at a nightlife nexus for another powerful purpose: To bring joy to children's hospital patients.

That's what will happen on Thursday, Sept. 29 when Forward Collective stops by the recently opened Short Stories Hotel in West Hollywood with a considerable amount of "unwanted" crayons in tow.

The made-for-drawing tools will not be used by attendees at the special happy hour, or at least guests won't be drawing or making pictures. Rather, people will be busy sorting the discarded or partially used crayons into various boxes, color by color.

What happens next?

The sorted crayons will be "... remanufactured in vibrant, clean, paper-free form and the recycled crayons are distributed to art programs at children’s hospitals across the country, brightening the lives of young patients during their stay."

Volunteers who are age 21 or older will receive a welcome cocktail at the two-hour event, and other beverages, as well as bites, will be available for purchase at the Fairfax Avenue destination.

Want to find out where to RSVP and let them know you'll be there on the final Thursday of September 2022?

Start here, give-backers, to join this good-of-heart pop-up, one that has art at its heart and a wish to bring joy to picture-making, crayon-loving patients at a number of children's hospitals across the nation.