Little Tokyo

Savor a ‘Sound Bath at the Garden of the Clear Stream' in Little Tokyo

The peaceful events are presented by the Japanese American Cultural & Community Center.

By Alysia Gray Painter

What to Know

  • Sound Bath at the Garden of the Clear Stream
  • Presented by the Japanese American Cultural & Community Center in the center's tranquil garden
  • April 21 and 28, 2025
  • $55
  • Goodies and snacks will be for sale, including a matcha yuzu with Uji tea leaves, "specially procured from Kyoto exclusively for the JACCC"

A Monday respite is a thing to treasure, a meditative moment of reflection, quiet, and non-hurry-ness.

Finding the non-hurry-ness we crave at the start of a new week isn't always easy, but the Japanese American Cultural & Community Center has a serene solution.

On April 21 and 28, the center will present a "Sound Bath at the Garden of the Clear Stream," an event led by holistic practitioner Irma Esmeralda.

The James Irvine Garden at the Japanese American Cultural & Community Center.

Participants are invited to arrive with a yoga mat for the 60-minute session, which will take place in the center's garden, a leafy space that includes "lush flora and fauna and a cascading waterfall that symbolizes the perseverance of Japanese in America," shares the center.

Snacks, bites, and sips will be available for purchase after the sound bath concludes.

One special libation is a matcha yuzu tonic featuring Uji tea leaves. "Uji tea, the most premium tea leaf in Japan, was served to the imperial family and (is) still used in ceremonies today."

To purchase a ticket to either the April 21 or 28 session, or both, visit the Japanese American Cultural & Community Center site now.

