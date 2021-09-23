South Coast Botanic Garden to Again ‘GLOW' for the Holidays

What to Know Palos Verdes Peninsula

Nov. 20, 2021 through Jan. 17, 2022

Member pre-sale opens on Oct. 4

Exploring a kelp forest, the sort of water-wonderful setting that glimmers with light?

That's not exactly the easiest of outings, tempting though it might be. But if a lush underwater world could be imaginatively recreated on land, in a celebrated botanic garden, then you wouldn't need to book a boat trip, don your diving suit, and take the plunge.

And a shimmery simulation of a kelp forest, as well as other spectacular, nature-inspired scenes, will be festively realized when GLOW returns to South Coast Botanic Garden in November 2021.

The outdoor light-lovely experience, which features several themed areas, first delighted guests to the Palos Verdes Peninsula at the end of 2020.

If you saw the expansive outdoor show then, you'll recall the luminescent locations, glowful grottoes, and magical pathways that filled out the after-dark event.

Now new sights will join those ethereal areas, including a "kelp" forest, an on-land experience that finds its wonder in the waves.

Returning visitors will also find formerly closed corners of the garden awash in illumination, including the Fuschia Garden and Lower Meadow.

Themed evenings, including a Mardi Gras Night, an Ugly Christmas Sweater Night, and a Neon Night, are on the 2021-2022 schedule. And there will be bites, sips, and sounds to sway whenever you happen to go for the GLOW.

GLOW, by the by, stands for "Garden Lights & Ocean Waters," a name that gives a sweet sneak peek at some of the aquatic inspiration guests will encounter.

"While we dipped our toes last year, we are ready to make a splash with GLOW this year," says Adrienne Nakashima, the Garden’s CEO.

"Our Chief Operating Officer MaryLynn Mack and our friends at California Outdoor Lighting have taken the concept of Garden Lights & Ocean Waters and created an entirely new show that is better and brighter than last year, and is sure to be a delight this holiday season."

Members of the 87-acre garden, which will feature a Monarch butterfly experience starting in October, may purchase tickets to GLOW beginning on Oct. 4. If you're not a member, stay tuned for more ticket information soon.