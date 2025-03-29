Pets

South Coast Botanic Garden's ‘Dog Walking Hours' will trot during a tasty fest

Canines and pup-loving people can call upon the Palos Verdes Peninsula garden for a day of on-leash fun.

By Alysia Gray Painter

What to Know

  • Visit South Coast Botanic Garden with your pup
  • Palos Verdes Peninsula
  • Sunday, March 30
  • $15 adult; members are free; other ticketing tiers are available
  • $5 per dog
  • Dogs must remain on leash while visiting
  • "Spiked: A Festival of Agave" is also taking place at the garden over the last weekend of March

If your beloved pup is a walkies fan then you know that she loves to trot around the block, along the sidewalk near the park, and just about anywhere else where some sunshine and sniffable moments may be fully savored.

But the opportunity to pursue walkies in a scenic place that is usually off-limits to pooches, except for the occasional weekend day, only makes this everyday pup-and-person pastime more enticing.

South Coast Botanic Garden, the 87-acre spread that is full of sublime and sniffable things, is not open to the canine contingent most days of the year. But when "Dog Walking Hours" return to the Palos Verdes Peninsula destination — and they will again March 30 — leashed Lassies are invited to bask in the garden's many pretty pathways and leafy pockets.

Admission applies to visitors during "Dog Walking Hours" (members can enter for free), while a canine's entry is $5.

Adding to the spring-like celebratory spirit on the final Sunday of March?

A festival honoring agave is happening at South Coast Botanic Garden, with nibbles, sips, and crafts.

Read up on how to head into the lovely garden with your bestie at your side and keep a watch for more "Dog Walking Hours" to come.

Enjoying walkies just about anywhere is a true treat for any dog, but doing your walkies in a gorgeous garden as the weather grows warmer feels like an uplifting pursuit for pups and people both.

