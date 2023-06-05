South Coast Botanic Garden's ‘Sunset Series' Is a Sweet Summer Soundfest

What to Know South Coast Botanic Garden in Palos Verdes Peninsula

Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. through Aug. 31, 2023

$15 members, $18 general public; food and drink are additional

June Gloomers, those sky-watching, fog-smart people who'd count themselves as major mavens of the marine layer, know what pretty much everyone who has spent any time in Southern California knows: Heat is very predictably, inarguably, and oh-so-sweatily on the way.

It might not be today, or even next week — the days have seemed especially gray this year — but soon we will be in the Sizzle Zone, that period when the midday sun is at its sizzle-iest and seeking shade becomes a way of local life.

With that in mind, we pause here to give three rousing cheers for those soft and special outdoor evening celebrations, the ones that help us make the most of summer in a gentler, not-as-fiery fashion.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

South Coast Botanic Garden is a pretty and proven leader in this feel-good field, as any regular visitor of the Palos Verdes Peninsula destination can enthusiastically verify.

The 87-acre expanse has become the scene of several twilight soirées in recent years, with the latest venture, the Sunset Series evenings, gracing Thursday nights.

A separately ticketed event, a summer-fun Sunset night is all about savoring the sylvan wonderland when it isn't quite as scorching out.

Activities are as plentiful as the petals on a perfect rose. Look for live music, lawn bowling, opportunities to blow bubbles, a Kids' Zone, a place to purchase cocktails, and all sorts of roam-around, breathe-deep moments.

There's a VIP option, if you want to score a premium seat for the tunes (you'll still need to show up with a blanket or lawn chair). That's new this year, and sure to be a popular choice for returning fans.

The final date?

It is an easy one to remember: Aug. 31, which isn't the actual end of summertime, but we do kind of think of September as "fall lite," which means Sept. 1 is about buying pencil cases and shopping for pumpkin-inspired beverages.

Nights do sell out, so get your ticket, general entry or VIP, here.

Pictured: Strada Swing