South Coast Botanic Garden's ‘Sunset Series' is all about live music, good times

What to Know "Sunset Series"

South Coast Botanic Garden

Palos Verdes Peninsula

Thursdays, June 5 through Aug. 28

$18 general public; $15 members; VIP options are available

5:30 p.m. entry (5 p.m. with a VIP ticket)

The butterflies of SOAR, the warm-weather whimsy at South Coast Botanic Garden, aren't fluttering their wings to the tempo of the live music, and the beautiful bamboo bird sculptures now on view at the destination won't suddenly flap to each new beat.

But we beauty-seeking, magic-craving humans?

We do love, like seriously and completely l.o.v.e., to spend a spring or summer evening in a leafy location while live music delivers uplifting elements of flow, peace, and all-out joy.

Food and sips for sale also summon the good feelings, too.

Southern California has a few gardens that feature pop-up concerts when June arrives, including a place that puts on a great show every Thursday evening over several weeks.

It's South Coast Botanic Garden, home to the sweet and beloved "Sunset Series," an effervescent annual offering that includes the played-before-you tunes, food for sale, and a zone created for the youngsters.

The 2025 sounds will begin to shimmer June 5, with a wrap-up set for Aug. 28.

The series opens with "Reggae Night with Survival Band featuring Jah Faith" June 5, while "Country Night with Franklin Wall" strums June 12.

Dueling pianos, R&B, and an evening inspired by Jimmy Buffett are on the upcoming schedule.

Keep in mind that a VIP ticket has a few tempting perks, including an earlier arrival time and Adirondack chairs (meaning you won't have to show with your own seating).

You'll also enjoy "unlimited access" to SOAR, the aforementioned wonderland of winged critters.

For the schedule, tickets, VIP information, and all of the enticing extras that orbit these uplifting events, follow the sounds of summer to this page pronto.