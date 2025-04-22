South Pasadena's free music fest brims with ‘Eclectic' concerts and activities

What to Know "The Eclectic"

South Pasadena

Saturday, April 26

3-10 p.m.

The area near Mission and Meridian will be closed to traffic; stages will be set up near the train station and at other points near Mission Street

Fifty acts will appear on 11 stages

Free

We're entering the "Halfway to Halloween" zone, which is when Oct. 31 is just about six months away.

This quirky occasion may bring a certain scenic Southern California community to mind, thanks in part to the town's presence in "Halloween," the 1978 John Carpenter-helmed classic.

It's South Pasadena, of course, and while the charming, tree-filled hamlet will most definitely break out the pumpkins in the fall, it has a prominent non-Halloween happening that is packed with spring-strong vibes, excellent live tunes, a kaleidoscope of activities for kids, and all sorts of effervescent offerings.

It's "The Eclectic," a free seven-hour music festival that will feature 11 stages and over 50 musical acts.

Head to the train station area to find the hub of the happening — that's where the street will be closed — and the Gold Line Stage, which will feature a line-up curated by music promoter Sid the Cat.

Other stages will be within strolling distance, with music at Mamma's Brick Oven Pizza off Fair Oaks Avenue and Square Deal Barber Shop on Mission Street.

The all-ages festival has activities for kids and craft-making for everyone, with "make & take art activity" at The Hive.

Mission Tile West will feature a "Save the Tiles" display; stop by and find out more on the effort to save the Batchelder tiles recovered from Altadena following the Eaton Fire.

Local shops of the quaintest variety will have special goings-on, sales, and pop-up diversions, too, so make time to check out what places like the delightful Dino Farm and quirky boutique Marz have afoot.

Oh yes, and Sugar Mynt Gallery, behind the Michael Myers House from "Halloween"; it's a perfectly chilling and charming place to mark the Halfway to Halloween point if you need a touch of fall fun in your sizable spring sound celebration.