Spend an ‘Easy Morning' With Grand Park (Yep, From Home)

What to Know Saturdays through Oct. 3

10-11 a.m.

Grand Park's Youtube or Facebook

Sauntering through Grand Park on a soft Saturday morning?

The pleasures are as plentiful as the sunbeams falling across your shoulders, as people enjoying a coffee on a bench, as interesting sights to see and sounds to savor.

We may not be getting to the delightful DTLA green space as much these days, but it is making the joyful journey to us, over a few Saturday mornings, via a virtual event.

The name is as tempting as a warm muffing enjoyed while seated on a sun-splashed bench: Easy Mornings.

The hour-long happenings will flow, with laid-back-a-tude and Grand Park-style sweetness, each Saturday morning through Oct. 3, from 10 to 11 o'clock.

Where to find them?

Mosey over to the Grand Park Youtube channel or the Grand Park Facebook page. You can also land at the main Grand Park site for direction to this keep-it-relaxed happening.

How relaxed is it?

You're invited to stay in your comfies as you take in "... talks, workshops, performances, park tours and arts-based practice activities that highlight and accentuate features of Grand Park."

Specifically, those offerings might include a culinary-fun food truck demo, a coloring session, or a morning meditation, just the sorts of pursuits that deepen the breathing and raise the spirits.

Can't wait for super-pleasant days and nights spent at Grand Park again? When yoga sessions, art happenings, and get-moving concerts return one day?

Dip a toe into a take-it-slow session filled with outdoorsy, city-sweet vibes, for free, over the next few Saturdays, Grand Parkers of SoCal.