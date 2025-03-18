‘Spiked: A Celebration of Agave' blooms at South Coast Botanic Garden

What to Know Spiked: A Celebration of Agave

South Coast Botanic Garden

March 22, 23, 29, and 30

$15 non-member general admission; other ticketing tiers, including VIP admission, are available; free entry for garden members

Springtime will be off to a sippable, snackable, and sunshiny start at South Coast Botanic Garden, the leafy home to a new celebration.

Make that leafy and spiky: The Palos Verdes Peninsula destination is ready to pay spirited homage to the celebrated succulent plant, a stunning horticultural icon of Mexico and regions beyond.

You may be a dedicated agave enthusiast, with one or two gorgeously growing in your own pretty plot, or perhaps you like to visit the dramatic specimens at lush local gardens, like South Coast.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

If the scenic 87-acre spread is one of your preferred agave-lovely spots, make plans to attend a new event flowering at the garden over the last two weekends of March.

It's called Spiked: A Celebration of Agave, a sunny meet-up that will feature mezcal- and tequila-based libations, Papel Picado demonstrations and crafting, and live music, too.

Tacos and tortas will also be for sale, but there are goodies for those seeking a sweeter side to the day: A Chocolate Tasting Experience is part of the Sip Sip Hooray VIP option (you can skip the tequila and go for a soda sweetened by agave, do keep in mind).

A demonstration on how to roast agave will feature "the ancient art of agave pit roasting," as well as a look at "the cultural and historical significance of agave," and the opportunity to try a bit of agave after it has been roasted.

To explore the educational and fascinating elements that will bloom during this new offering, visit the South Coast Botanic Garden site now.

Something sweet?

One of the garden's occasional dogs-are-invited-inside days is up on the final Sunday of the month, which coincides with the agave event.

You'll want to look into a ticket that covers general admission to the "Spiked" celebration as well as your Fido fun, too; just be sure to read up on all of the rules you'll need before leashing up your four-footed bestie for a day in the garden.