Spin Through ‘The Heart of the Foothills' at This Open Streets Fest

What to Know Golden Streets — The Heart of the Foothills

The Active San Gabriel Valley event will roll through 6.5 miles of car-free streets on April 23, 2023

San Dimas, La Verne, Pomona, and Claremont are on the route

If you donned your roller skates and joined the springtime 626 Golden Streets spectacular in 2022, then you glided from "Mission to Misson," moving from Mission San Gabriel to Mission Street in South Pasadena (or vice versa).

The whole cycle-sweet shebang took place on a sublime and softly sunny day, which may be just the sort of day that participants will enjoy when the open streets event returns for another out-sized outing.

And we do mean "out-sized": The effervescent, super-airy happening will wend through 6.5 miles of the San Gabriel Valley on Sunday, April 23, taking thousands of ready-to-roll participants through "The Heart of the Foothills."

San Dimas, La Verne, Pomona, and Claremont are all on the route. There's no need to finish the whole thing — you can actually begin your stroll or spin at any point of the map and complete it where you like — and moving in either direction is a-ok, too.

Motorized vehicles roaming the streets featured on the map?

They'll be vamoosed during the happening, which is devoted to people power, taking it a little easy, and stopping wherever you'd like to stop, to chat up a friend, check out a local business, or simply take in the marvelous mountain views.

Of course, you may meet Gabe the Sasquatch along the way.

The event's handsome and hirsute mascot is quite the popular draw, though, so do snap a quick picture if you get a chance, for other fans might be waiting to do the same.