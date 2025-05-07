Music & Musicians

Spin by this ‘Vinyl Fair' in DTLA — entry is free — and find fresh/fab tunes

Well over a dozen record vendors are expected to set up sound-cool shop at The Music Center's Jerry Moss Plaza.

kelly bowden

What to Know

  • "The Music Center's On the Record: Vinyl Fair"
  • Jerry Moss Plaza at The Music Center
  • Saturday, May 17, 2025
  • 4 to 8 p.m.
  • Free entry

The ultimate song of summertime has yet to make itself known — it is, after all, just the beginning of May — but soon, very soon, an awesome and ear-worm-y tune will captivate music lovers across the land.

Or at least keep us humming and thrumming well into the fall.

But there's a way to find your personal summer song well before the big hits of June and July begin to flow: By attending a music-centric celebration, for free, in a place that is known for powerful performances.

That's The Music Center, of course, and come May 17 the destination's outdoor area — hello, Jerry Moss Plaza — will be vibrant with vinyl.

For that's when "The Music Center's On the Record: Vinyl Fair" will take place, with 16 record-smart vendors displaying some of their best for-sale albums.

An assortment of genres will be featured, and musicians, and price points, too.

But the price point we all love is most definitely "free," so here's something that's especially sweet: Entry is complimentary, so save those dollars for the delightful ditties you want to buy and take home.

DJ music will add to the twilight atmosphere, and a spot for sound baths will enhance that evening vibe. It all begins at 4 p.m. and wraps around 8 o'clock.

A bevy of cultural organizations are joining the find-your-new-favorite fun; check them out here, as well as all of the details you need to attend.

