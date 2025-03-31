Are you ready, kids? This free puppet fest revealed its seaworthy grand marshals

What to Know 11th Annual "Bob Baker Day"

Sunday, April 13

Free, but do RSVP at this site

LA State Historic Park near Chinatown

SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star will serve as the 2025 event's grand marshals

Games, shows, live music, and activities will add a spunky spirit to the uplifting celebration

Being named a grand marshal is always a Really Super Big Deal, but finding the time to fulfill Your Very Important Duties may take a bit of negotiating in advance.

For one, you'll have to let your boss know that you need the day off.

So here's hoping that one of the two grand marshals of the 2025 "Bob Baker Day" celebration, a free day-in-the-sun spectacular made for family fun, has let Mr. Krabs know that he won't be able to man the Krabby Patty grill at The Krusty Krab April 13.

For SpongeBob SquarePants, along with his BSFFF Patrick Star, have been named the grand marshals of the upcoming festival, a most lofty and luminous honor befitting the animated legends.

BSFFF, by the way, is "Best Starfish Friend Forever," but then we know you already knew that.

The annual pay-nothing party will frolic at LA State Historic Park, with all sorts of puppets representing the Bob Baker Marionette Theater of Highland Park in the spotlight.

Or sunlight, rather. You get what we mean.

Crafts, live music, games, food trucks, and a host of darling diversions festoon the effervescent event.

The two Bikini Bottom residents, a pair of beloved superstars that first came to fame when the "SpongeBob SquarePants" made a splash on Nickelodeon in 1999, will be in good grand marshal company: Past grand marshals at the event have included "Pinocchio" from the Guillermo del Toro film and "Grandfather of Puppetry" Sid Krofft.

Look for the grand marshals to cheerfully lead the 10 a.m. parade.

The day, by the by, has an uplifting and timely theme for 2025: "Recovery Through the Arts." Guests will find this message conveyed in numerous ways, including at the "Hooray LA" arts village, an area that will serve as a centerpiece for the bustling bash.

The "SpongeBob SquarePants" theme song asked "are you ready kids?" at the beginning of each zingy and zany episode.

So you might as yourself the same: Are you ready for an LA-championing, free-to-enjoy event that has sweet, SpongeBob-y overtones? RSVP now and let the marionettes know you'll be there.