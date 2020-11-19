Sponsor a Bag of Food for Big Sunday's Give-Back Event

What to Know Sunday, Nov. 22 from 4-5 p.m.

Youtube

Sponsor a bag, donate food, make cards, and find other ways to help

Thanksgiving Wednesday, or Thanksgiving Eve, if you prefer, has long been a day filled with its own rituals, traditions, and once-a-year celebrations.

Those rituals might have included gathering relatives at the airport or running to the market for one more box of stuffing.

But for many Angelenos? That particular Wednesday has been all about making for Melrose Avenue and one of our city's sweetest, pitch-in-iest parties.

For that's been the when-and-where for Big Sunday's Annual Thanksgiving Stuffing event, a give-back happening that has drawn thousands of Angelenos eager to fill bags with all sorts of donated foodstuffs.

Thanksgiving Stuffing, which will mark its first decade in 2021, has delivered thousands of bags to our neighbors around the city, providing holiday eats and comforting cheer.

But in a year when that cheer can seem in short supply, fans of the give-back gathering might be wondering what will happen now that the Wednesday-before-Thanksgiving bag-filling event has been cancelled.

The in-person part is cancelled, yes, but here's bright news: Big Sunday is hosting a one-hour virtual Big Stuffing event on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 22.

The livestream will cover how to donate money to the cause (you can sponsor a bag for $35) or donate food (there are online wishlists covering the vittles that the organization is looking for).

Big Sunday hopes to distribute 2,000 bags of food in 2020.

And if you still want to fill bags, there's a way to do that from home, so drop by this page and find out more.

Big Sunday is also seeking volunteers for card-making. Have a few sweet words to share to show someone you care? A handwritten message will be included with each food bag.

There are so many ways to help, even in a year when it feels like everything has changed. Visit the Thanksgiving Stuffing HQ now and be sure to pop by the Youtube Live! event on Nov. 22 at 4 o'clock for more inspiration and information.

Your Wednesday-before-Thanksgiving may look different in 2020, but being a part of Big Sunday's big-hearted vision is something that lasts well beyond any single day of the year.