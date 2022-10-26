‘Spooktacular' News: A Sold-Out Marionette Show Has New Dates

What to Know Bob Baker Marionette Theater is at 4949 York Boulevard in Highland Park

October dates for the theater's popular "Hallowe'en Spooktacular" sold out quickly

Nov. 12 and 13 performances were added on Oct. 26; $20 (plus fee) admission

So many parents want to give their children a memorable Halloween season, a not-to-be-forgotten time that's filled with not-so-frightful fun, oodles of imagination-big moments, and nostalgic outings brimming with creative flair.

The Bob Baker Marionette Theater is synonymous with fun that isn't frightful while also remaining rife with charming chills, and as for imaginative expression? The talented troupe has been entertaining Southern California families for nearly six decades, with hundreds of gorgeous, well-designed puppets that are hand-built by in-house artisans.

And one of the biggest annual shows on the theater's schedule? It's the one that frolics when fall begins: The oh-so-popular "Hallowe'en Spooktacular," a music-laden lark that features skeletons, witches, and a host of happy and haunted characters.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This multi-week sells out faster than a bat can fly, with both the chairs and floor seating — known as "criss-cross applesauce" in the parlance of the theater — filling up super-fast.

But Halloween is, of course, a time for magic, and the Bob Baker team just conjured up a few new engagements near the middle of November: Find seats, and find them quickly, for Saturday, Nov. 12 and 13, the latest dates on the "Hallowe'en Spooktacular."

Surely November still boasts some of late October's inherent enchantment? We say it is absolutely fine to observe Halloween traditions all the way through to Thanksgiving Eve.

A ticket is $20 plus fees. Do read up on mask requirements, the post-show ice cream, and more at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater site.