Spooky Swap Meet, a ‘Half-O-Ween' festivity, is on the whimsical wind

What to Know Spooky Swap Meet

April 25-27, 2025

Heritage Square Museum

$22 single-day entry; Saturday VIP parking is additional; $32 First Access "Ghost Getter" entry on Friday evening at 5 p.m.

Halloween starts early in Southern California, though some fright fans would accurately claim that it never truly concludes.

Look to the Halloween and horror shops that merrily and monstrously dot charming stretches like Magnolia Boulevard in Burbank, and point a creepy claw in the direction of our independent movie houses, places that show scary cinematic classics throughout the calendar.

But you can say, with confidence, that the season of Halloween truly revs up locally right around the point that April ends and May begins. That's "Half-O-Ween," an offbeat occasion that occurs six months before the Oct. 31 holiday.

And one of the biggest Half-O-Weeners around? It's the Spooky Swap Meet, a shopping extravaganza that lands at Heritage Square Museum each spring.

The ghoulish gathering will be back in 2025 from April 25 to 27 and tickets are now on sale.

Which means, yes: Your Halloween season is actually kind of kicking off the week of Valentine's Day.

It's $22 to visit on a single day, but if you'd like to be one of the first phantoms in the gate at 5 o'clock on Friday — a "Ghost Getter," if you will — the entry is $32.

There's a VIP parking option for Saturday to consider, too. But something else to think about: A Metro stop is just a few minutes away, if the train is your preference.

This is year #5 for the sunny and spirited meet-up, which is presented by the team behind Midsummer Scream, the huge Long Beach Halloween and horror convention that always scares-up our SoCal summers. (The 2025 spectacular returns Aug. 15-17.)

Eeky vendors selling everything from ghosty clothing to witch-tastic home goods, fortune telling, photo spots, and opportunities to peek inside and around the famous Victorian homes of Heritage Square are on the schedule.

But tickets are timed and particular hours will sell out as Half-O-Ween approaches.

Your best bet? Haunt this site and book your admission now to an event that really and truly kicks off the Halloween season in Los Angeles.