Spring into the new season at Griffith Observatory

What to Know Spring Equinox Program

Griffith Observatory

Thursday, March 20

Local noon (12:50 p.m.) and sunset (6:50 p.m.)

Free

What are some of the signs of spring around Griffith Park?

You might count sweet sightings of local wildflowers around the park, eye-catching blossoms like the California suncup and common fiddleneck, as pretty proof that the floweriest time of year is near.

Hearing of new concerts on the Greek Theatre's summer schedule is another indicator of spring's arrival in Griffith Park, as is the charming appearance of Big Bunny at the LA Zoo, an Easter-close event.

But the clearest "spring has started" moment just may belong to Griffith Observatory, which regularly hosts on-site programs spotlighting the new season in all of its astronomically awesome glory.

And if you're ready to embrace spring, make your way to the hilltop observatory March 20 at local noon — that's 12:50 p.m. — or at sunset, just 10 minutes before 7 p.m., to soak in the spring-cool science facts.

The local noon meet-up will take place at the Gottlieb Transit Corridor and while the West Terrace is the spot for the sunset gathering.

As with past equinox- and solstice-focused programs, the spring equinox events are free.

Just keep in mind that spring arrives March 20, which may seem a bit early if you're a devoted 21st-er, the kind of person who can get understandably attached to notion that the new seasons generally start around the 21st of the month.

Something else to ponder?

The observatory's popular "All Space Considered with Dr. Andrea M. Ghez" is happening in the Leonard Nimoy Event Horizon Theater at 7:30 p.m. March 20, if you'd like to stick around for more space-tastic learning.