Springful family fun is hopping, Easter-style, into Moorpark and Orange

What to Know Springtime Easter Festival at Underwood Family Farms hippity-hops from March 22-April 21

The Easter Extravaganza at Irvine Park Railroad is offering egg-citing activities from March 22-April 19 (closed Easter Sunday)

Ticket information, times, and details may be found on both sites

One day, it is spring, or the start of spring, and you're just getting into the optimistic swing of the season, and just a few days later?

The world is in full flower mode, with activities, sights, and diversions that feel festive and frothy.

Finding this flowery feel around Southern California is a cinch as April grows near, but if you're also seeking outdoor activities created for kids, cute photo spots, and other family-fun alfresco experiences, there are spots that go the full bunny.

Or even goat or cow or chick.

The Animal Center at Underwood Family Farms in Moorpark is a year-round delight, but especially so during the "Springtime Easter Festival," which is a time that finds a few fuzzy babies waddling around the grounds.

The festival opens March 22 and tickets, and information, are available on this site. Important to know? You'll definitely need to book your weekend visit ahead of time (the festival runs daily through April 21).

The Giant Easter Egg Basket is back at the Moorpark destination — this oversized icon has served as a backdrop in countless SoCal family photos — and the Easter Bunny will hop on by, too, during select hours.

There are more bunnyful doings afoot: At the Irvine Park Railroad, in Orange, an "Easter Extravaganza" is blooming.

Entrance is free — parking has a fee, keep in mind — and each activity is priced separately.

Cookie decorating, the Egg Basket Toss, and a variety of carnival games are among the activities at the nostalgic spot, which will mark its 30th anniversary in 2026.

Keep in mind that the "Easter Extravaganza" will be closed on Easter Sunday, which is April 20.