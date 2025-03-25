Spring at the Getty Center means timeless artworks and inspiring ideas

Iconic paintings like Gustave Caillebotte's "Paris Street, Rainy Day" are on view at the museum.

If the start of the year is cleaning out the old and making room for the new, then springtime is really about growth, fresh sights, and optimistic horizons.

Art has long served as a powerful portal to those horizons, giving us that springlike feel of widening our perspective and jumping into novel experiences.

The Getty Center has taken spring's mind-growing properties to heart with four exhibitions on vivacious view.

Those include Gustave Caillebotte: Painting Men, an exhibit that includes the iconic work "Paris Street, Rainy Day"; behold this timeless painting through May 25, along with "Floor Scrapers."

The Getty Center shares that this exhibit is "the largest display of the French Impressionist painter Gustave Caillebotte's work on the West Coast in over 30 years."

The exhibition "Behold, " which is on view through May 4, spotlights like the photographs, installations, and artworks of María Magdalena Campos-Pons.

The works of the Cuban-born artist "... reflect global histories of labor as they affected her family through enslavement, indenture, and motherhood, emphasizing resilience and respect for her Nigerian and Chinese ancestors," the museum team shared.

Other important art displays are flowering all across the Brentwood campus as spring deepens, with "A Brush with Nature: Romantic Landscape Drawings" and "Our Voices, Our Getty: Reflecting on Manuscripts" also on view; the nature show wraps May 25 while the manuscripts event concludes April 27.

Entry to the Getty Center is free; parking is $25, then $15 after 3 o'clock. If you visit on a Saturday evening after 6 p.m., parking is $10.

Installation view featuring "Paris Street, Rainy Day" 1877 (The Art Institute of Chicago, Charles H. and Mary F. S. Worchester Collection 1964.336) in Gustave Caillebotte: Painting Men at the Getty Center. Image ©2025 J. Paul Getty Trust