Spring's Approach Is Snow Match for a Big Bear Storm

By Alysia Gray Painter

Calling the first three weeks of March "spring" is widely done, in the most casual sense, but of course we're still officially dealing with winter.

Still? Lilacs are starting to bloom, and tulips and cherry trees, too, and delightfully bright daffodils have already been popping for weeks around Southern California.

This can give us a sunshiny taste of spring in the last throes of winter.

But winter will still have its day, as it did around Big Bear Mountain Resort on March 3, 2021.

Here are the bundle-up snapshots of the mountain, showing us spring-come-quickers that winter's frosty ways still have a distance to go.

What's to come? There's more snowfall coming up "early next week," so keep a keen eye on the mountain's weather around March 8 and 9.

