A Randy's Peeps-topped donut is a quintessential SoCal spring sweet

What to Know Easter Peeps-topped donuts

Randy's Donuts

The seasonal goodies are available through Easter or while supplies last

$3.90 each

If June in Los Angeles is all about the goodies that stave-off gloom — think warm sips and toasty soups — and September is for devouring gooey caramel apples at the Original Farmers Market, then spring is made for Peeps-centered sweets at a certain legendary donut shop.

There are many opportunities and places to enjoy the marshmallow-y favorite throughout the spring, of course, for Peeps-obsessed people are devoted to the chewy, toothsome, utterly iconic confections.

But as is often the case in Southern California, a pair of icons will often meet up in the same superstar space, all to deliver delight and wonder to their devoted fans.

Which is all to say this: Randy's Donuts has become known for placing perky Peeps on its classic raised donuts, all to create an eye-catching treat that is synonymous with spring snacking.

And hurray: Those Easter gems are back on the shelves at all Randy's locations.

But as is tradition, these little donut-crowning critters will scurry away within days, so get to your local Randy's soon to purchase your Easter sweets.

The seasonal nibbles are $3.90 each and will be on the shelves "while supplies last" (and they do go fast, so keep that in mind).

What will you be holding when you ring the doorbell at your family holiday brunch or friend gathering?

A dozen Peeps-ified pastries from Randy's is a SoCal sight that raises Peep-le's spirits in an adorable instant.