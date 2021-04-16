Sprinkles Celebrates Spring With a Tangy Lemon Meringue

What to Know Sprinkles Cupcakes shops in Beverly Hills, Anaheim, Glendale, more

$5.25 (prices may vary by bakery); through April 25, 2021

Lemon curd meets lemon cake in this spring-y sweet, a longtime "fan-favorite"

Putting a flavor to fall?

Such a cinch: You might cite cider, or another apple-strong taste, or go with anything from the cinnamon/nutmeg/allspice realm.

Winter has some crossover there, but you'll look to deeper tones, and peppermint-style sweetness, too.

But when the weather begins to warm? Our local trees are telling us one thing: It's the season for citrus, all sorts of seed-tastic, juice-filled, peel-pretty fruits.

And squeezing into the spotlight, in all of the ways?

It's the lemon, which makes a tart drink (add "-ade" to the end and you're set), a nice topper for a piece of fish, and a zingy way to help a dessert's potential tanginess shine through.

Sprinkles Cupcakes has been lavishing lemon lovers in that shine for the last 16 years via a host of treats, with the beloved Lemon Meringue proving to have endless... a-peel.

Or rather appeal. Now the popular cupcake is back, for a return engagement, through April 25, 2021.

What can citrus mavens expect in this meringue-merry dream of a dessert?

The "fan-favorite" confection includes "... (g)raham cracker lined fragrant lemon cake, filled with lemon curd and topped with toasted marshmallow."

You might say it even has a little s'mores oomph, without the chocolate, thanks to the presence of both graham cracker and marshmallow.

The price is $5.25 per cupcake, though that may vary by bakery.

Ordering ahead?

Lemon-loving people of spring, it's as easy as picking a piece of low-hanging fruit off a branch: Start here.