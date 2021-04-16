Sprinkles Celebrates Spring With a Tangy Lemon Meringue

What to Know
- Sprinkles Cupcakes shops in Beverly Hills, Anaheim, Glendale, more
- $5.25 (prices may vary by bakery); through April 25, 2021
- Lemon curd meets lemon cake in this spring-y sweet, a longtime "fan-favorite"
Putting a flavor to fall?
Such a cinch: You might cite cider, or another apple-strong taste, or go with anything from the cinnamon/nutmeg/allspice realm.
Winter has some crossover there, but you'll look to deeper tones, and peppermint-style sweetness, too.
But when the weather begins to warm? Our local trees are telling us one thing: It's the season for citrus, all sorts of seed-tastic, juice-filled, peel-pretty fruits.
And squeezing into the spotlight, in all of the ways?
It's the lemon, which makes a tart drink (add "-ade" to the end and you're set), a nice topper for a piece of fish, and a zingy way to help a dessert's potential tanginess shine through.
Sprinkles Cupcakes has been lavishing lemon lovers in that shine for the last 16 years via a host of treats, with the beloved Lemon Meringue proving to have endless... a-peel.
Or rather appeal. Now the popular cupcake is back, for a return engagement, through April 25, 2021.
What can citrus mavens expect in this meringue-merry dream of a dessert?
The "fan-favorite" confection includes "... (g)raham cracker lined fragrant lemon cake, filled with lemon curd and topped with toasted marshmallow."
You might say it even has a little s'mores oomph, without the chocolate, thanks to the presence of both graham cracker and marshmallow.
The price is $5.25 per cupcake, though that may vary by bakery.
Ordering ahead?
Lemon-loving people of spring, it's as easy as picking a piece of low-hanging fruit off a branch: Start here.